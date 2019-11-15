Iranian cultural festival opens in Bratislava

TEHRAN – An Iranian cultural festival opened in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava on Thursday.

The festival opened at the Hall of Mirrors of Primate’s Palace with a performance by Iran’s Orchestra of National Instruments, which was accompanied by conductor Ali-Akbar Qorbani and vocalist Mohammad Motamedi, Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance announced.

Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini along with a number of Iranian and Slovakian cultural officials attended the opening ceremony.

As part of the festival programs, an exhibition of photos by Iranian photographers Afshin Bakhtiar and Babak Musavi is underway at the gallery of the University Library of Bratislava.

The festival will be running until December 1.

Photo: Iran’s Orchestra of National Instruments performs at the opening ceremony of the Iranian cultural festival in Bratislava on November 14, 2019.

