Director Kamal Tabrizi receives Japanese government’s honor

TEHRAN – Kamal Tabrizi, director of the 2003 Iran-Japan joint production “Carpet of the Wind”, was decorated with Japan’s Foreign Minister’s Commendation during a special ceremony at the Embassy of Japan in Tehran on Thursday.

Tabrizi, 60, received the honor for his efforts in “promotion of cultural exchange through art between Japan and Iran,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has announced on its website.

Referring to Tabrizi’s collaboration in other Japanese film projects such as Takefumi Tsutsui’s movie “Hotel New Moon”, Ambassador Mitsugu Saito expressed hope that Tabrizi makes further endeavors in making other joint projects.

Tabrizi also said that he is happy to see that politicians are noticing the exchange of experiences and thoughts between the artists of the two countries.

“The close cultural relations between the two nations date back many years and there still exist many commonalities between the two countries,” Tabrizi said.

He expressed his hope that relations would be reinforced and expanded in other areas between Iran and Japan.

Foreign Minister’s Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields in order to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held the award ceremony for the Foreign Minister’s Commendations on July 23. This year, the commendations were awarded to 206 individuals and 63 groups.

The certificates and commemorative gifts were presented through respective embassies of Japan to those residing abroad.

Tabrizi is one of the most hardworking filmmakers in the country. His many thoughts and ideas have invariably been influential in the Iranian cinema.

His distinct viewpoints on substantial issues such as the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war in films like “Leili Is with Me” and “Sheida” have become enticing topics for heated discussions at many movie gatherings.

“Carpet of the Wind” depicts the story of Makato, a Japanese carpet merchant, who travels to Iran to arrange for the weaving of a special carpet.

Nearly all of the film takes place in Isfahan, which itself is a museum-like city.

“The Passage”, “On the Altar of Love”, “End of Childhood”, “Maternal Love”, “Sly” and “We Are All Together” are among Tabrizi’s noteworthy credits.



Photo: Kamal Tabrizi (L) and Japanese Ambassador Mitsugu Saito hold Japan’s Foreign Minister’s Commendation the Iranian filmmaker received at the Embassy of Japan in Tehran on November 1, 2019. (ISNA/Majid Khahi)

