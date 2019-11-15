Leader pardons over 3,500 prisoners on prophet birthday 

TEHRAN – In a decree issued on Thursday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pardoned or commuted sentences of a sum of 3,552 prisoners on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the holy prophet of Islam Mohammad (PBUH).

The decree came upon a request by Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi.

3,552 inmates had been convicted by courts of common pleas, the Islamic Revolution tribunals, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

Ayatollah Khamenei regularly issues such approvals on various celebratory occasions.



MJ/PA