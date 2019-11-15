Iran promoting tourism, traditions and arts at Ankara exhibit

TEHRAN – Iranian exhibitors, tour operators, artists and craftspeople are promoting tourism, traditions and arts of the ancient land at the 4th Travelexpo Ankara (locally named “Turizm ve Seyahat Fuari”, which is currently underway at the Turkish capital city.

Public screening of documentaries and videos on Iran’s travel destinations, holding handicrafts and souvenir exhibits and live rug-weaving workshops are amongst activities of Iran’s stall, which covers 15 square meters in area, Mehr reported.

Organized by ATIS Fairs, the four-day exhibit will come to an end on November 17 at the ATO Congresium Fair and Congress Center with total area of 10,000 square meters.

“Firstly this fair aims to bring regional, national and international tourism sector representatives together in order to meet the retail needs of the current potential; in the upcoming years we aim this event to be an international event specializing in specific topics,” organizers say.

A total of 276,000 Iranian nationals visited Turkey in August, making the Islamic Republic the main source of foreign arrivals in the neighboring country.

Latest data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute show 276,000 Iranian tourists visited Turkey in August to register a 45% increase compared with the similar month of last year, Eghtesad Online reported.

Iran seeks balanced tourist flow with Turkey

Head of the Association of Iranian Travel Agents earlier in February emphasized the need to attain a balance in tourist flow rates between the two neighbors.

“Iran intends to reach a balance with Turkey in the movement of tourist flow,” Hormatollah Rafiei said in a meeting with Firuz Baglikaya, the head of the Association of Travel Agencies of Turkey.

