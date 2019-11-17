Iranian woman weightlifter Hosseini makes history

TEHRAN – Elham Hosseini became the first Iranian woman to win a medal in an international weightlifting tournament.

Hosseini claimed a bronze medal at the 2019 Weightlifting IWF Naim Suleymanoglu Tournament on Saturday.

She lifted 88kg in the snatch and 110kg in clean and jerk and won the bronze for a total of 198kg in the 74kg weight class.

Dilara Narn from Turkey won the gold medal as he lifted a combined total of 224kg and the silver medal went to Turkmenistan’s Gulnabat Kadyrova who lifted a total of 218kg.

International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Women's Commission chair Ursula Garza Papandrea has expressed her delight at seeing an Iranian woman wins a medal in an international event.

The Weightlifting IWF Naim Suleymanoglu Tournament 2019 was held in Gaziantep, Turkey from Nov. 14 to 17.