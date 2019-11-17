Intelligence Ministry says has identified main elements behind unrest

TEHRAN – In a statement on Sunday, the Intelligence Ministry said it has identified the main elements behind the two-day unrest and that appropriate measures are being taken.

“Main elements of skirmishes over the last two days have been identified and proper action is being done and its results will be released to the dear nation,” the ministry said in the statement.



The ministry said it would take the tough line with anyone who foments unrest and disrupts the peace of the Iranian nation.

“Definitely, the enemies who are enthusiastic about the unrest would harvest nothing but shame and disgrace,” the statement added.

The National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) said in a statement late on Thursday that the price of a liter of regular gasoline had gone up to 15,000 rials (12.7 cents) from 10,000 rials and the monthly ration for each private automobile was set at 60 liters per month. Additional purchases would cost 30,000 rials per liter.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, head of the Management and Planning Organization (MPO), has said that about 60 million people out of the 82 million population will get an extra monthly bonus to compensate for the rise in petrol prices.

“The first payments will be made within the next week or 10 days,” he said.

Following the move, however, a number of Iranian cities saw sporadic protesters that turned violent in some cases.

A number of banks and government buildings have been set ablaze.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that the force will counter those who seek to undermine national security.

“In current circumstances, some individuals who are led by enemies outside the country are taking advantage of people’s demands to undermine the public security and order,” said Second Brigadier General Ahmad Noorian, according to Mehr.

Police Chief Hossein Ashtari on Sunday called on protestors to separate their way from vandals who are trying to create chaos.

Ashtari said those thugs who have damaged public and private property have been identified and will face the consequences of their actions in due time.

The brigadier general added that investigations show that anti-Islamic Revolution centers and monafeqin (a common name for the Mujahedin Khalq Organization in Iran) are behind the sabotage acts.

