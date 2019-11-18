So far 37 legislators have signed letter to impeach Rouhani: MP

TEHRAN – A sum of 37 legislators in the Majlis have thus far signed an impeachment inquiry into President Hassan Rouhani, an MP announced on Monday, according to ANA news agency.

Hossein Maqsoudi, who represent people of Sabzevar, Joqtai and Jowin in the parliament, said, “37 Majlis members have inked impeachment inquiry into President Rouhani till Monday.”

However, Abdolreza Mesri, a member of the Majlis presiding board, said there is no impeachment plan or inquiry in the parliament.

ANA, a news agency run by the Azad University, said Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Chairman Mojtaba Zolnouri had been trying on Sunday to persuade the MPs to sign an impeachment inquiry into the president.

