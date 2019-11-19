Tehran publisher to introduce Turkish translations of Persian writers’ books 

TEHRAN – Turkish translations of 14 books by Iranian writers will be introduced tomorrow during a ceremony at Khaneye Ketab, a major book publisher in Tehran.

The books, which have been published by several Turkish publishing houses, were supported by the Translation and Publication Grant Program of Iran, Khaneye Ketab announced on Monday.

The books will be unveiled on the sidelines of workshops that the publisher plans to organize to discuss book promotion in the world.

The collection includes Anahita Taimurian’s “Ay Hepimizin” (My Moon, Our Moon) published by Turkish publisher Damla.

“Elif, Dal, Mim” (Alif, Dal, Mim) by Mehdi Hejvani, “Çopluklerin Sultani” (Sultan of Trash) by Mehdi Mirkiai, and “Liya-Sim-Maris’in Deniz Masallari” (Sea Tales of Liya Sand Maris) by Tahereh Ibod, all three published by Demavend, are in the collection.

Also included are “Yasemin” (Yasemin) by M. Moaddabpur, “Berzah Ama Cennet” (Hell but Heaven) by Nazi Safavi from the Muhenna publishing house.

“Soganin Efsanesi” (Legend of Onion) by Zahra Emami, “Karanlik Koridorun Ortasinda” (Middle of the Dark Corridor) by Mehdi Rajabi, “Evim Nerede” (Where Is My House?) by Reza Dalvand and “Bay Pembe” (Who Knows Mr. Pink?) by Mojgan Kalhor, all from the Mevsimler publishing company, are also seen in the collection.

The Turkish translations of the book were previously introduced during the Frankfurt Book Fair in October.

Photo: This combination photo shows some Turkish translations of Iranian writers’ books that will be introduced in Tehran at the Khaneh-ye Ketab on November 20, 2019.

RM/MMS/YAW

