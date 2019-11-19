Rouhani felicitates Oman on National Day

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated the Omani people and government on the country’s National Day.

“I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Majesty and the Muslim people of your country on the National Day of the Sultanate of Oman,” Rouhani said in a message to Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said on Tuesday.

He also expressed the hope that relations between the two friendly, brotherly countries will further deepen in light of the cooperation and collaboration in all fields of mutual interest, Tasnim reported.

“I wish Your Majesty health and success and the people of the Sultanate of Oman prosperity and felicity,” the president added.

National Day is an official holiday in the Sultanate of Oman and the main one in the country.

The holiday currently celebrates the History of Oman, specifically its independence from the Kingdom of Portugal. It also celebrates the official birthday of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.

Iran and Oman share age-old and close diplomatic, economic, and commercial ties.

Sultan Qaboos played an important role in facilitating the early stages of nuclear talks between Iran and world powers, which led to a comprehensive deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in July 2015.

MH/PA