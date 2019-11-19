Books on war against Daesh honored in Tehran

TEHRAN – Books on the warriors who fought against the terrorist group Daesh were honored with the newly established Martyr Hossein Hamedani Awards at the Art Bureau in Tehran on Monday evening.

The award has been named after Brigadier General Hossein Hamedani, a high-ranking military advisor with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who was martyred in October 2015 during a mission in Syria.

In the Memory category, “From Umm ar-Rasas to Khan Tuman” was honored. Writer Mosayyeb Masumian narrates memories about his brothers who were martyred in the Umm ar-Rasas region during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, connecting them to Iranian soldiers who fought in the Syrian region of Khan Tuman.

“Calmness of the Restless” by Fatemeh Sadat Afqah recounting memories about Martyr Mostafa Sadrzadeh, an Iranian commander of Fatemiyoun, an Afghan brigade that fought against Daesh, received an honorable mention.

“Snowy Damascus” by Mohammad Mahmudi also won an honorable mention. The book gives an account of what happened to Mahmud Elahi in captivity after he and 47 other Iranians were kidnapped by Daesh terrorists during their visit to Damascus in 2012.

“A House with Basil Aroma” by Elnaz Najafi and “Sons of Hell, Children of Cain” by Majid Purvali shared the award for best Novel and Documentary Story, while “The Eternal” by Mehdi Safari won an honorable mention.

The award for best Poem Collection was shared by “We Were Born to Be the Defenders of the Holy Shrine” by Majid Sadabadi and Kazem Rostami, “Habib of the Holy Shrine” by Javad Mohaqqeq and Mohammad Saremi, and “Hi Commander” by Saeid Haddadian and Fatemeh Nanizad.

The warriors who fought against Daesh are called “the defenders of the holy shrine” in Iran due to the fact that Damascus is home to the shrine of Hazrat Zainab (SA), daughter of Imam Ali (AS).

Three books were honored in the Translation category. The books are London-based Egyptian journalist Abdel Bari Atwan’s “Islamic State: The Digital Caliphate” translated into Persian by Mohammadreza Olfat and American scholar William McCants’ “The ISIS Apocalypse: The History, Strategy, and Doomsday Vision of the Islamic State” rendered into Persian by Hamed Qadiri.

The three studies “Daesh: Thought Infrastructures and Structure” by Hassan Mostafa, “The Puzzle of Daesh Recruitment” by Ahmad Zarean and Amir-Hamed Azad and “Daesh: Nostalgia for Caliphate” by Mohammadreza Boluri and Mitra Farhadi were awarded in the Research section.

Speaking during the awards ceremony held at Sureh Hall, Art Bureau director Mohsen Momeni said, “Enemies have their own perceptions of the war, and if we do not stand against their perceptions we will definitely suffer a crushing defeat.”

The Art Bureau, IRGC and the Owj Arts and Media Organization, a Tehran-based institution that produces revolutionary works in art and cinema, are the main organizers of the awards.

Photo: Poet Fatemeh Nanizad (R) receives an award for “Hi Commander”, her joint collection with Saeid Haddadian, during the first edition of the Martyr Hossein Hamedani Awards at Sureh Hall in Tehran on November 18, 2019. (Fars/Saeid Khalili)

