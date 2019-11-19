Iran, Armenia seek to deepen tourism ties through signed agreements

TEHRAN – A delegation of Armenian economic, tourism and media representatives has arrived in Iran, exploring ways to deepen bilateral ties thanks to previous agreements signed by the two neighbors over the past three decades.

The Armenian delegation is to get acquainted with attractions of Iran and to set up a joint tourism committee, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

The arrival of Armenian nationals in Iran, and vice versa, have gained a momentum since last year, when the two countries simplified visa rules to expand tourism, economy and trade.

FTZs to facilitate bilateral trade

In line with the goal of expanding bilateral trade, Iran and Armenia aim to take the advantage of their free trade zones (FTZs).

During the 16th meeting of Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee, which was held in Tehran on July 2, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, who is the Iranian chairman of the committee, emphasized the importance of border FTZs for expansion of trade between the two countries and announced that joint events are about to be held on investment and trade in the free zones of Aras (in Iran) and Meghri (in Armenia).

