New Iranian envoys meet Rouhani before departure

TEHRAN – Iran’s new ambassadors to nine countries met with President Hassan Rouhani before departing Tehran for their new destinations.

During the meeting, Rouhani wished success for the new envoys and tasked them with introducing Iran’s capabilities and capacities to the other sides in order to attract their private and public sectors’ investment, Fars reported on Tuesday.

He also urged the ambassadors to make every effort to strengthen and deepen Iran’s ties with those countries, which include Finland, Congo, New Zealand, Pakistan, Republic of Guinea, Kenya, Senegal, Turkmenistan and Tunisia.

In separate meetings, President Rouhani also received credentials from the new ambassadors of Sweden, Australia, Yemen, Cambodia and Zimbabwe, during which he called for expansion of ties with those countries.

