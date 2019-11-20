In recent security issues we have repelled the enemy: Leader

TEHRAN- The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has reiterated that salvaging the economy, and making economic progress must not be dependent upon lifting of sanctions.

Meeting a group of top businessmen, industrialists, entrepreneurs, and producers at the Hussainiyeh of Imam Khomeini on Tuesday evening, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said: "Both friends and foes should know that we have fended off the enemy, repelled its advances in the war in military, political and security arenas. Recent rioting is a security issues, and ordinary people are not involved. We have repelled the enemy in various areas, and by God's grace, we will also definitely defeat and push back the enemy in the economic war too."

Addressing an audience of top businessmen and captains of industry, the Leader said: "Economic development and production require vanguards and leadership. The vanguards are you, the manufacturers and producers. The pioneers in this area are the manufacturers. This is a critical area in the economic war being waged against us. It’s a real war. Those who are involved in manufacturing, production, and leading the economy, know very well that all countries are involved in a war over economic matters."

Elsewhere in his remarks Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei added: "In the current US president's era, the war is more apparent against China and South Korea, but it has also existed in other presidencies. Nevertheless, this war is brutal and vengeful, like the economic war that is taking place against us. The sanctions have become more severe and will continue for now. For us to hope that they will end in a year or two is in vain. The sanctions will be in place for a long time."