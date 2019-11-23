People strongly support officials’ decisions, says defense chief

TEHRAN - Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Saturday that people strongly support decisions by the officials.

The remarks by the defense chief comes as the Supreme Economic Coordination Council, in which its decisions are approved by the president, parliament speaker and judiciary chief, decided to increase petrol prices. The measure was taken after many deliberations, including consultation with economic experts. The petrol subsidy reform plan went into force on November 15. The decision was endorsed by the Leader.

The proceeds from increase in petrol prices are being paid to citizens.

“The people support the right decisions of the officials and the Leader powerfully and vigilantly,” the minister remarked.

Hatami backed the petrol subsidy reform system as the United States has launched an unprecedented economic war against Iran by abrogating the 2015 nuclear deal and reinstituted sanctions.

“We are in an economic war which is an important war. We will gain victory in this war and make the enemy disappointed that we surrender,” Hatami told a gathering in the Defense Ministry.

He said, “We take decisions which result in unity among the officials. The Leader wisely and bravely supported the important decision of the heads of the three branches of government and sent this message to the enemies that we take decision, we take the right decision and if there is something wrong with the decision, we reform it.”

Through his support for the decision the Leader conveyed this message that “we are dynamic and you cannot make us paralyzed in decision making,” the minister remarked.

Speaking to his theology students on November 17, the Leader supported decision to ration gasoline and increase it price.

Ayatollah Khamenei said he has previously announced that since he’s not an expert on the issue, he would support any decision made by heads of the three branches of government and the experts.

He voiced sympathy with people who feel the decision would harm them economically, but condemned any act of sabotage that was carried out by some hooligans and supported by Iran’s enemies.

In his remarks, he urged the authorities to take good care of the affected people and assuage the hardship caused by the move.

He also called on the people to take note of the enemies’ plots to disrupt national security and take a separate path from the rioters who try to foment insecurity in the country.

The Leader quoted officials as saying that they would not allow rise in gasoline price lead to an increase in price of other commodities.

Protests were sparked in some cities in Iran against increasing gasoline price. In certain cases, the protests turned violent as some rioters clashed with police, using knives and guns.

Ayatollah Khamenei said late on Tuesday that the Iranians have repelled the enemy in various military, political and security arenas.

“Both friends and foes should know that we have repelled the enemy in military, political and security issues,” the Leader stated.

“The recent actions were security issues, not from the people. We have repelled the enemy in various areas, and by God’s grace, we will also definitely repel the enemy in the economic war,” Ayatollah Khamenei remarked.

