Iran football deserve to advance to Olympics: Masoud Soltanifar

TEHRAN - Sports and Youth Minister Masoud Soltanifar insists that Iran football team must qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Iran have not been in the Olympics since the 1976 games in Munich.

The Persian have a tough task to book a place in the Olympics since the team have been drawn with defending champions Uzbekistan, China and South Korea in the 2020 AFC U23 Championship.

The competition will be held in Thailand from Jan. 8 to 26 and the top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament.

“We want to participate at the Olympic Games after 44 years. Iran football deserve to participate at the Olympics since we have so many talented players,” Soltanifar said.

“Volleyball and football teams should take part at the Olympic Games along with Basketball and we will support our teams to accomplish this,” he added.