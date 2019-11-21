Iran U23 lose to Qatar in friendly

TEHRAN – Iran U23 football team were defeated against Qatar U23 in a friendly match on Thursday.

In the match held in Doha’s Lusail, the Persians suffered a 2-1 loss against Qatar.

The Qatari teams scored twice against Iran in the first eight minutes and Omid Nourafkan pulled a goal back in the 16th minute.

Iran drew 1-1 with Indonesia and lost to the ASEAN team 2-1 last week in two friendly matches.

“Qatar surprised our team in early minutes of the match but I am satisfied with the way my team played in the friendly match. As Sanchez (Qatar coach) said, we are an organized team and I think the friendly matches helped us to know our weak and strength points,” Iran U23 coach Hamid Estili said.

Iran prepare for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship.

Iran have been handed a tough group in the competition, where they are drawn in Group C along with defending champions Uzbekistan, China and South Korea.

The competition will be held in Thailand from Jan. 8 to 26 and the top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan as the AFC representatives.

Iran have not been in the Olympics since the 1976 games