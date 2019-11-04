Iran U23 might play Qatar: Hamid Estili

TEHRAN – Iran U23 football team head coach Hamid Estili says that the Qatar federation has offered them a friendly match in Doha.

Iran defeated Australia 2-1 in a friendly match in Doha, Qatar in October and will play two friendly matches with Indonesia.

Iran and Qatar football teams are preparing for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship.

Estili’s team have been handed a tough group in the competition, where they are drawn in Group C along with defending champions Uzbekistan, China and South Korea.

The competition will be held in Thailand from Jan. 8 to 26 and the top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan as the AFC representatives.

Iran have not been in the Olympics since the 1976 games in Munich.

“Qatar football federation has offered us a friendly match in Doha in late November. We will play two friendlies against Indonesia in Jakarta in mid-November and can arrange a match with Qatar in Doha. However, our players should return to their clubs from international duty. We want Iran football federation to help us to arrange the match with Qatar because it can be very useful for us,” Estili said.