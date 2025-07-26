67 urban wastewater projects to be launched by end of current administration

TEHRAN — Iran plans to bring 67 urban wastewater projects online by the end of the 14th administration, as part of efforts to expand the country's sewage infrastructure, the head of the National Water and Wastewater Engineering Company said.

Hashem Amini, head of the state-run utility, said the projects will collectively add a daily treatment capacity of more than 1.8 million cubic meters.

According to Amini, 27 of the projects — with a combined capacity of over 1.0 million cubic meters per day — are scheduled to be completed in the current Iranian year (ending March 2026). Another 16 projects with a total capacity of about 254,000 cubic meters per day are expected to come online next year.

The remaining 21 projects are planned for 2027, with a combined capacity of roughly 456,000 cubic meters per day. If all projects remain on schedule, an additional two plants with a capacity of 17,000 cubic meters per day are set to be launched in July 2028.

Iran has prioritized wastewater infrastructure in recent years to address water scarcity, improve sanitation, and enable water reuse for agriculture and industry. Officials say expanding treatment capacity is key to supporting population growth and environmental sustainability in urban areas.

EF/MA