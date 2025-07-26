Hamed Haddadi changed Iranian basketball forever: FIBA

In the landscape of Asian basketball greats, few loom as large as Hamed Haddadi, the 218cm/7'2" colossus who reshaped the FIBA Asia Cup across more than a decade of dominance.

From his debut in 2005 through 2022, Haddadi starred in eight Asia Cup tournaments, claiming four MVP awards, more than any player in the tournament’s modern era. He anchored Iran’s rise to continental supremacy and stood as the immovable object at the heart of the Iranians' golden generation.

Iran’s breakthrough came at the FIBA Asia Championship 2007 in Tokushima, when Haddadi at age 22 led Team Melli to their first-ever Asia Cup title. He averaged approximately 13 points, 10 rebounds and 1 block per game, dominating inside against opponents who could not effectively stifle his mobility and strength.

Two years later, at Tianjin in 2009, Haddadi elevated his impact even further. He averaged 15.8 points, 13.1 rebounds and 4 blocks per contest—leading Iran to back-to-back gold medals and earning his second MVP award. His dominance in the Final—19 points, 17 rebounds and 1 block against China—was a declaration: Iran belonged atop Asia.

Despite the Chinese bouncing back and capturing the 2011 title, Haddadi was still stellar, putting up 15.4 points and 11.4 boards per contest. He then returned in 2013 and reclaimed the championship mantle. Iran clinched another championship in Manila, and Haddadi collected his third MVP trophy—now firmly sealed as the face of Asian post‑play dominance

His Asia Cup journey reached its apex at the FIBA Asia Cup 2017 in Beirut. Iran finished second, falling to Australia in the Final, but Haddadi still earned MVP honors, becoming the only player to ever win four FIBA Asia Cup MVP awards.

What made his Asia Cup legacy so compelling wasn’t just his stats, medals or trophies. Rather, it was how he changed the rhythm of every game. A center known for his court vision, Haddadi drew defenders with ease and unlocked teammates with sharp passes. One of the coaches of the Iran NT once famously quipped: "Hamed is a point guard playing from position 5."

In fact, during the FIBA Asia Cup 2017, Haddadi led the entire tournament with 6.5 assists per game. His mere presence forced opponents to shift entire game plans, while teammates thrived off the space he created.

Across those four Asia Cups where he was MVP, Haddadi steered the Iranian national team to 30 victories out of 32 games, and helped deliver three gold medals (2007, 2009, 2013) and a silver (2017).

As the road to FIBA Asia Cup 2025 draws near, Haddadi’s legacy is a beacon of inspiration. He redefined the role of a center in Asia: a dominant two-way presence, a post playmaker and a leader who often made winning feel inevitable.

For Iran, he was the foundation of their continental reign. And for the Asia Cup, he remains a benchmark who is not merely remembered, but studied and revered by every rising big man chasing greatness, fiba.basketball reported.