South Pars refinery begins major overhaul to boost efficiency, safety

TEHRAN — The fifth refinery of Iran’s South Pars Gas Complex has begun a major overhaul aimed at improving operational efficiency, enhancing safety, and maximizing the use of domestic expertise and materials, the complex announced.

Kambiz Sefati, director of the refinery, said the scheduled maintenance for the Iranian calendar year 1404 (starting March 2025) began on July 22 and will continue through August 9. The overhaul is being carried out entirely with local engineering capabilities and high-quality Iranian-made equipment.

“This overhaul is focused on upgrading production processes, improving operational safety, and aligning with the strategic directives of the Supreme Leader,” Sefati said.

The project includes a total of 2,114 maintenance tasks — comprising 13 corrective actions, 1,389 preventive measures, and 712 event-driven interventions — underscoring the scope and complexity of this year’s operations.

The official emphasized that precise and timely execution of the overhaul will ensure uninterrupted gas production while improving service quality and safety standards at the refinery. He said the effort reflects the strong capacity of Iran’s domestic workforce in delivering key projects within the country’s gas industry.

The South Pars Gas Complex, located in the Persian Gulf, is the world's largest gas field shared between Iran and Qatar. The complex plays a vital role in meeting Iran’s energy demand and supporting its petrochemical and industrial sectors.

