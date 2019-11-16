Friendly: Indonesia U23 beat Iran U23

TEHRAN - Iran U23 football team lost to Indonesia 2-1 in a friendly match held at the Pakansari Stadium in Cibinong, Bogor, West Java on Saturday.

Muhammad Rafli broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 32nd minute but Iran’s Reza Shekari equalized the match from the penalty spot in the 39th minute.

With six minutes remaining, Egy Maulana Vikri scored the Indonesian’s winner.

Iran had been held to a 1-1 draw by Indonesian team on Wednesday.

Hamid Estili’s outfit played the East Asian football team as part of preparation for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship.

Iran have been handed a tough group in the competition, where they are drawn in Group C along with defending champions Uzbekistan, China and South Korea.

The competition will be held in Thailand from Jan. 8 to 26 and the top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan as the AFC representatives.

Iran have not been in the Olympics since the 1976 games in Munich.