Iran U23 defeat Australia in friendly

TEHRAN – Iran U23 football team defeated Australia 2-1 in a friendly match in Doha, Qatar on Monday.

Ali Shojaei gave the Iranian team a lead just five minutes into the match and Aref Aghasi extended the lead in the 30th minute.

Australia pulled a goal back in the 47th minute from the penalty spot.

The warm-up game was held as part of preparation for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship.

Iran have been handed a tough group in the competition, where they are drawn in Group C along with defending champions Uzbekistan, China and South Korea.

The competition will be held in Thailand from Jan. 8 to 26 and the top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan as the AFC representatives.

Iran have not been in the Olympics since the 1976 games in Munich.