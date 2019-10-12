Iran U23 football team to play Australia

TEHRAN – Iran U23 football team will meet Australia U23 team in a friendly match in Doha, Qatar.

The match has been scheduled for Monday.

The warm-up game will be held as part of preparation for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship.

Iran have been handed a tough group in the competition, where they are drawn in Group C along with defending champions Uzbekistan, China and South Korea.

The competition will be held in Thailand from Jan. 8 to 26 and the top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan as the AFC representatives.

Iran have not been in the Olympics since the 1976 games in Munich.