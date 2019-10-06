Hamid Estili named Iran U23 football coach: official

TEHRAN - With three months to go to the 2020 AFC U23 Championship kick-off, Hamid Estili has been officially named as new head coach of Iran U23 football team.

Farhad Majidi stepped down as his role on Thursday.

The ex-Esteghlal forward was resentful of anybody's attempts to interfere in his work and it put a major strain on their relationship.

“I step down from my role as head coach of Iran’s U23 football team due to interference in my job. I spent too much time solving the problem and I’d rather stay away from the team in the shameful situation ahead of the important tournament like the AFC U23 Championship. The non-standard ways dictated by technical committee didn't reflect my values,” Majidi posted on his Instagram account.

Iran have been handed a tough group in the AFC U23 Championship, where they are drawn in Group C along with defending champions Uzbekistan, China and South Korea.

The 2020 AFC U23 Championship will be held in Thailand from Jan. 8 to 26 and the top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan as the AFC representatives.

Iran have not been in the Olympics since the 1976 games in Munich.

Hamid Estili, who is mostly remembered for his memorable goal and goal celebration against the U.S. at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, has already worked as head coach in Iranian football teams namely, Persepolis, Steel Azin, Shahin Bushehr and Malavan.