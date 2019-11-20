“The Fainting Village” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – Belgian writer Bernard Quiriny’s novel “The Fainting Village” (“Le village évanoui”) has recently been published in Persian by Now Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Abolfazl Allahdadi, the 2014 book is about the inhabitants of a small French village, who wake up one day and discover that they have lost all their connections to the world.

It is impossible for them to leave the village as there are no roads. The Internet has been shut down and phones don’t work. As they used to trade the food and basic things they need for living with people from other cities, they need to find ways to save the food and survive.

Quiriny's short stories have won several awards, including the Prix du Style, the Prix Victor Rossel and the Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire for best French-language short stories.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Belgian writer Bernard Quiriny’s novel “The Fainting Village”.

