European experts to hold workshops at Cinéma Vérité 

TEHRAN – Several experts from Europe will be holding workshops during the 13th edition of Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international documentary film festival.

Belgian director and producer Bram Crols is among the experts invited to attend the event, which will take place in Tehran during December, the organizer of the festival announced on Tuesday.

German producer Peter Gottschalk and Austrian composer Eric Spitzer-Marlyn will also hold workshops at the festival.

Crols is a member of Associate Directors, a production company based in Antwerp in Belgium. The company focuses on co-producing creative documentaries for an international audience. The productions concentrate on socially relevant issues and in-depth cultural stories.

Gottschalk has been working as an editor, author, producer and presenter for several television stations in Germany.

He has also been working as a producer, program manager and commissioning editor in ARTE GEIE in Strasbourg, France.

Spitzer-Marlyn is known for his collaboration as a sound engineer with the famous German screenwriter and documentarian, Werner Herzog.

Interested applicants are asked to register online on the Cinéma Vérité website.

The Cinéma Vérité festival will be held in Tehran from December 9 to 16.

Photo: A poster for the Cinéma Vérité festival.

