Fars province exports over $3.2m of handicrafts in H1

TEHRAN - Handicrafts exports from Fars province reached $3.264 million during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21), an eight percent growth year on year, a provincial tourism chief said on Tuesday.

The lion’s share of handicrafts were exported to Europe and the Persian Gulf littoral states, Heydar-Ali Zahediannejad said, adding “carpers, kilim and gabbeh carpets, rugs, mat products, Khatam-kari (marquetry) works and woodcarvings constituted the biggest share of the exported handicrafts during the six-month period,” CHTN reported.

Iran’s handicrafts exports reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1397, showing three percent growth year on year, based on data released by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are among Iranian exports to Iraq, Afghanistan and Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

AFM/MG