Iranian crafter fuses Seljuk, Qajar eras into artwork

TEHRAN – An Iranian artisan has recently completed a lavishly-decorated tray using know-hows typically practiced during the Seljuk era (1037–1194) and Qajar epoch (1789 to 1925) of the Iranian history.

According to the Cultural Heritage and Tourism Research Center, the iron tray, which measures 30 centimeters in diameter, is embellished with embossed motifs and richly enameled with silver, IRIB reported on Wednesday.

Carried out by crafter, Kourosh Qanouni, the project was implemented through a special silver-enameling method, which uses extremely thin layer of silver, the report said.

Currently, the method is almost forgotten and the project is aimed to revive the technique.

Iran’s handicrafts exports reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1397, showing three percent growth year on year, based on data released by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are among Iranian exports to Iraq, Afghanistan and Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

