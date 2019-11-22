Russia says U.S. remains isolated at IAEA meeting on Iran

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said that the United States remained isolated at the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors’ meeting on Thursday which discussed Iran’s nuclear program.

Almost all parties are fully committed to the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the JCPOA, and the U.S. remains isolated, Ulyanov said in a tweet.

“Debates on #Iran in #IAEA Board of Governors today were tough. 3 main observations: 1) many expressed disappointment at US policy on #JCPOA, 2) even more speakers were concerned over reductions of Iranian commitments, 3)almost all are fully committed to JCPOA. US remain isolated,” he tweeted.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA published on Sunday, Ulyanov said Moscow is concerned about the fate of the nuclear deal.

Ulyanov said the deal is very important and the parties have been working for more than 10 years to achieve it.

Iran has started to gradually reduce its commitments to the JCPOA in response to the United States which abandoned the landmark deal in May 2018 and reinstituted sanctions.

So far, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has taken four steps to cut back commitments in accordance to paragraph 36 of the JCPOA which “allows one side, under certain circumstances, to stop complying with the deal if the other side is out of compliance.”

On May 8, exactly one year after the U.S. abandoned the deal, Tehran announced that its “strategic patience” is over and began to partially reduce its commitments to the agreement at bi-monthly intervals.

In the first stage, Iran announced that it will not limit its stockpile of the nuclear fuel to 300 kilograms allowed under the deal. On that date (May 8) Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said if the remaining parties to the JCPOA, especially Europeans, devise a mechanism to protect Iran from the sanctions’ effect in the two-month deadline it will reverse its decision.

But since European parties missed the deadline, on July 7 Iran announced that it has started enriching uranium to a higher purity than the 3.67%, thereby starting the second step.

Again, as Europe missed the second 60-day deadline, Iran moved to take the third step, removing a ban on nuclear research and development (R&D).

In the latest step, which was done on November 6, Iran started injecting uranium gas into 1,044 centrifuges at the Fordow nuclear site. It was done at the presence of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

This happened again after the Europeans failed to take concrete step to save the JCPOA.

Iran has said lifting ban on its oil export and financial transactions are the main conditions to reverse its decision.

NA/PA