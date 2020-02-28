Iranians suffering due to U.S. ‘maximum pressure’ policy: Russian envoy

TEHRAN — Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna has criticized the United States’ “maximum pressure” policy against Iran, saying such approach has brought about many negative outcomes, especially suffering of the Iranian people.

“What are the results of US maximum pressure policy? Suffering of Iranian population, especially its most vulnerable segments,” Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet on Friday.

He added that such policy has also contributed to the “tense situation in the Persian Gulf; problems with navigation there; suspended limitations on Iranian nuclear program, and weakened non-proliferation regime.”

In another post on his Twitter account, Ulyanov referred to the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) as the “masterpiece of multilateral diplomacy”, which has been “half-ruined” due to Washington’s hawkish policies.

“Is there any single positive and encouraging result of this US policy? Name it, please,” he stressed.

The standoff between Iran and the U.S. began after U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal that Tehran had sealed with the 5+1 nations, and imposed the most severe sanctions ever on the Islamic Republic under its maximum pressure policy.

In response to this move, on May 8, 2019, Iran announced that its “strategic patience” is over and started to gradually reduce its commitments to the JCPOA at bi-monthly intervals. At the time Iran announced if the European parties to the deal take concrete steps to shield Iran’s economy from the U.S. sanctions it will reverse its decision.

However, seeing no action by the Europeans, on January 5 Iran took the last and final step by removing all limits on its nuclear activities.

Iran’s moves are based on paragraph 36 of the JCPOA which “allows one side, under certain circumstances, to stop complying with the deal if the other side is out of compliance.”

Despite taking the last step, Iran has reminded the Europeans to fulfill their commitments in order to keep the deal alive.

Iran and the U.S. came close to war last month after Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s legendary commander in the fight against terrorism, was killed in an American drone strike. The IRGC Quds Force, commanded by General Soleimani, led Iran’s fight against ISIS.

MH/PA