 ‘Maximum pressure’ on Iran was total failure: Russian diplomat

TEHRAN - The United States economic pressures against Iran was a total failure and that needs no further evidence to be recognized, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has said.

In a tweet on Monday, the Russian diplomat highlighted the need for “some people” to learn lessons from the mistakes of the past.

“Some people can’t draw lessons from the mistakes of the past. Do we need further evidence to recognize total failure of maximum pressure policy? Did ‘Pompeo’s 12 points’ materialize? The arguments of opponents of the #JCPOA can’t be taken seriously,” Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter page.

The Russian ambassador was commenting on an opinion piece published by the Saudi-own Arab News newspaper. The article claims that Iran has backed down from some of its demands regarding the nuclear deal – formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)- due to the U.S. sanctions and that the sanctions need to be preserved as a U.S. leverage over Iran.

Ulyanov seized on the opportunity to once again underline the failure of the U.S. pressure campaign against Iran. Last week, he described the U.S. sanctions on Iran as meaningless while welcoming American signals of readiness for talks with Iran.

“The US is sending signals of readiness for dialogue to restore the JCPOA. It is welcomed,” Ulyanov said in a Russian-language tweet on Monday, using an acronym for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name of the nuclear accord, according to Press TV.

“It’s time to put an end to the meaningless policy of maximum pressure on Iran and ensure the normal functioning of the nuclear deal, the most important component of the nuclear non-proliferation regime,” he added.

Ulyanov’s comments came days after the U.S. mission to the Vienna-based international organizations said in a tweet that Washington “is ready to reengage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with” the Iran deal “in close coordination with our allies and partners.”

Earlier last week, Ulyanov welcomed America’s readiness to reengage in diplomacy to revive the nuclear deal.

“The United States, in close coordination with our allies and partners, is ready to reengage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA, a key achievement of multilateral diplomacy,” the U.S. mission to the UN in Vienna said in a tweet on March 4.

In response, Ulyanov said Russia is ready to engage with the U.S. as well.

“Welcome, dear #US colleagues! #Russia is ready to engage with you and all other #JCPOA participants in order to restore full compliance with the nuclear deal as soon as possible,” the Russian diplomat tweeted.

“And this voluntary restrictions are temporary. According to JCPOA, they are aimed at restoration of confidence in exclusively peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program. But in real life-you are right- this aim can be misinterpreted,” he added.

