Iranian, Japanese foreign ministers hold phone talks, discuss broad range of issues

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi held a telephone conversation on Wednesday night, discussing a broad range of subjects including Tehran-Tokyo ties.

Zarif and Motegi discussed ways to promote bilateral cooperation in different fields.

The two chief diplomats also shared views on regional and international issues.

They also discussed the latest developments surrounding the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Tasnim reported.

In August, Zarif paid a visit to Japan in a tour of Asia and held meetings with senior Japanese authorities, including Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

During his stay in Japan, Zarif also delivered a speech at the Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA) about Iran’s foreign policy and held a meeting with prominent Japanese scholars, researchers, business people, and journalists.

Japan has been a strong advocate of the JCPOA, which has been abandoned by the Trump administration.

Before the abrogation of the multilateral deal, Japan was cooperating with Iran on nuclear safety.

Japan has also refused to join the U.S.-led maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf, sending its warships to the Middle East separately to protect waterways.

PA/PA