Iran’s first educational entrepreneurship center inaugurated

TEHRAN – The country's first entrepreneurship center affiliated to the Ministry of Education was inaugurated on Saturday in Mashhad city, northeastern Khorasan Razavi province.

The first educational and entrepreneurial center, with a total area of 320 square meters, has been established at the cost of 5 billion rials (nearly $120,000), ISNA news agency reported.

Developing a comprehensive system for vocational skills and entrepreneurship based on education is a very important necessity, which will be fulfilled with the establishment of this technical and vocational training center, Seyed Javad Hosseini, head of the Special Education Organization stated.

FB/MG

