Foreign Ministry says Iran’s foreign policy is ‘active’ and ‘balanced’

TEHRAN - Iran’s foreign policy is “active” and “balanced”, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always made efforts to keep balance in its foreign policy. Visits of the president [Hassan Rouhani] and foreign minister [Mohammad Javad Zarif] to various countries and also visits of officials of various countries to Iran prove this,” he told IRIB in an interview aired on Friday.

He said there are priorities in foreign policy and this does not mean that the country is not paying attention to other countries.

The ministry official added that regional security and stability are Tehran’s foreign policy priorities.

Mousavi said Tehran views developing ties with neighbors as strategic.

“Iran’s view on neighboring countries is unique and strategic. The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced its priority to the regional countries. Once again, I stress that Iran’s policy is balanced and comprehensive,” the spokesperson remarked.

Zarif said in October that ties with neighbors are the first priority of Iran’s foreign policy.

“We said at the start of the 12th government that ties with neighbors are super-priority of our foreign policy which we will pursue seriously along with facilitating economic affairs,” he said in a session of parliament.

The chief diplomat said Iran’s relationship with Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia, Turkey, Iraq, and Qatar are in their best state since the past 40 years.

NA/PA