Iran too strong for Turkmenistan at CAFA U23 Women’s Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Turkmenistan 5-0 in their second match at the CAFA U23 Women’s Championship on Saturday.

In the match held at the Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, Fatemeh Geraeli and Fatemeh Shaban each scored a pair of goals for Iran and Hajar Dabagh was also on target.

Iran had started the campaign with a 4-0 win over Tajikistan.

Maryam Azmoun’s team will meet Kyrgyz Republic on Monday.

All six Central Asian Football Association members Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic and Afghanistan compete on a round-robin basis in Dushanbe and Hisor.

The winners will be determined following the final day of competition next Thursday.