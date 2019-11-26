Uzbekistan beat Iran at CAFA U23 Women’s Championship
November 26, 2019
TEHRAN – Uzbekistan defeated Iran 3-0 at the CAFA U23 Women’s Championship on Tuesday.
Iran will meet Afghanistan in their first match on Thursday.
Iran started the campaign with a 4-0 win over Tajikistan and then beat Turkmenistan 5-0.
Maryam Azmoun’s team also beat Kyrgyz Republic 6-0.
All six Central Asian Football Association members Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic and Afghanistan compete on a round-robin basis in Dushanbe and Hisor.
The winners will be determined following the final day of competition on Thursday.
Leave a Comment