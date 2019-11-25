Iran sink Kyrgyz Republic at CAFA U23 Women’s Championship

TEHRAN – Iran earned their third successive win at the CAFA U23 Women’s Championship on Monday.

The Iranian team defeated Kyrgyz Republic 6-0, thanks to goals from Fatemeh Shaban (two goals), Hajar Dabaghi (two goals) and Fatemeh Ghasemi (two goals).

Iran started the campaign with a 4-0 win over Tajikistan and then beat Turkmenistan 5-0.

Maryam Azmoun’s team will play Uzbekistan in title decider on Tuesday.

All six Central Asian Football Association members Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic and Afghanistan compete on a round-robin basis in Dushanbe and Hisor.

The winners will be determined following the final day of competition on Thursday.