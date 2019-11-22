Iran start CAFA U23 Women’s Championship on high

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Tajikistan 4-0 at the inaugural CAFA U23 Women’s Championship on Friday.

The Iranian women will meet Turkmenistan on Saturday in their second match.

All six Central Asian Football Association members Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic and Afghanistan compete on a round-robin basis in Dushanbe and Hisor.

The winners will be determined following the final day of competition next Thursday.

“We will participate in the tournament with a well-prepared team since we have held two training camps ahead of the event,” Iran coach Maryam Azmoun said.

“The competition helps the Central Asian teams to strengthen their ability for more international events,” she added.

“We will have two difficult matches against Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan and will take nothing for granted in this tournament,” Azmoun concluded.