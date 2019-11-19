Iran ready for CAFA U23 Women Championship 2019: coach

TEHRAN – Iran coach Maryam Azmoun says that his team are ready to take part at the CAFA U23 Women Championship 2019.

The tournament will be held in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan from November 20 to 29.

The tournament will bring Iran, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan together.

The CAFA U23 Women champions will be decided on a round-robin basis.

“We will participate in the tournament with a well-prepared team since we have held two training camps ahead of the event,” Azmoun said.

“The competition helps the Central Asian teams to strengthen their ability for more international events,” she added.

“We will have two difficult matches against Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan and will take nothing for granted in this tournament,” Azmoun concluded.

The Iranian team will leave tehran for Dushanbe on Wednesday.