“Remember Maryam Mirzakhani” at Tehran exhibition 

TEHRAN – “Remember Maryam Mirzakhani”, an exhibition of graphic designs held in Italy in 2108 to commemorate the Iranian mathematical genius Maryam Mirzakhani, is currently underway in her homeland Tehran.

The exhibition opened on Friday at the Deihim Cultural House in collaboration with the Iranian National Museum of Science and Technology.

“Remember Maryam Mirzakhani” featuring works by Rafael Meireles, a Brazilian graphic designer working in technology and entrepreneurism, was first organized at the Gran Sasso Science Institute in the Italian city of L’Aquila in May 2018.

Thais Jordao is the curator of the exhibition. She is also a mathematician working in functional and harmonic analysis and approximation theory. She teaches undergraduate and graduate students at the University of São Paulo in Brazil.

The International Mathematical Union (IMU) is the main organizer of the exhibit, which will be running until December 1 at the center located at 1736 Shariati Ave. near Sadr Highway.

A two-time gold medal winner at the International Mathematical Olympiad, Mirzakhani received her Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Iran’s Sharif University of Technology in 1999 and earned a Ph.D. degree in mathematics from Harvard University in 2004, and became full professor of mathematics at Stanford at the age of 31.

From 2004 to 2008 she was a Clay Mathematics Institute Research Fellow and an assistant professor at Princeton University.



Her honors include the 2009 Blumenthal Award for the Advancement of Research in Pure Mathematics and the 2013 Satter Prize of the American Mathematical Society.

Mirzakhani also became the first woman and the first Iranian to be awarded the prestigious Fields Medal, which is considered by some to be the mathematical equivalent of the Nobel Prize.

She is survived by her husband, Jan Vondrák, a Stanford computer scientist, and their daughter Anahita.

Photo: A poster for the exhibit “Remember Maryam Mirzakhani” held in the Italian city of L’Aquila in May 2018.

