Iran, IAEA sign new projects for technical cooperation

TEHRAN - Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations, has said that Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have signed new projects for technical cooperation in nuclear industry.

“Our country’s Atomic Energy Organization and the Agency [IAEA] held technical talks and are supposed to continue implementing two projects of technical cooperation in areas of power plants and cancer treatment in 2020 and 2021,” IRNA reported Gharibabadi as saying on Monday.

“In addition to that, four new projects for technical cooperation have been signed,” the ambassador said.

He added, “These projects, whose implementation requires over one million euro and are financed by the Agency, are in areas of promoting safety in exploiting nuclear research reactors, promoting human capacities in area of nuclear fuel and also promoting capacity of producers in area of main grains and also managing waste.”

