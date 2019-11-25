South Pars daily gas production soon to reach 680 mcm

TEHRAN- The daily production of gas in Iran’s South Pars gas field will reach over 680 million cubic meters (mcm) in near future, the managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of developing the field, announced.

Mohammad Meshkinfam put Iran’s current production of gas from South Pars field at 630 mcm per day, Shana reported.

The official noted that POGC is seriously following up on the development projects of the phases 13, 14, 22, 23 and 24 of the field, according to the company’s priority plans for the current year.

“One of the major goals of POGC this year has been completing the offshore sections of the phases 13, 14 and 22 to 24 of South Pars, which are now underway based on the approved plans of the Oil Ministry,” he said.

The POGC head mentioned the recent installation of two of the phases 22-24 platforms on their offshore spots, saying production of the two platforms will be soon transferred to offshore refineries after finishing the hook-up and their launch operations.

“After being processed at the refineries, the gas produced in the mentioned phases will be injected into the national gas network,” he added.

According to Meshkinfam, the mentioned two platforms will add 28 million cubic meters of gas to the field’s total output.

Mentioning the complementary operations of the 14B platform of the phase 14, he noted that the platform is ready for operation and will start production as soon as the pipeline for transferring the output to the offshore refinery is completed.

He further noted that the mentioned pipeline which is going to connect the platform 14B to the offshore refinery of the phase 12, is going to be completed within two weeks.

Currently, only three platforms of the phase 13 and 14 of the field have remained to be installed and after that the offshore section of the South Pars first development stage will be completely finished.

According to the official, the remaining three platforms will also be loaded to be installed in their offshore spot in the Persian Gulf by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

South Pars is divided into 24 standard phases of development in the first stage. Most of the phases are fully operational at the moment.

The huge offshore field, shared with Qatar, covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

EF/MA

