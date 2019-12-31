All SP phases’ offshore pipeline installations completed

TEHRAN – Managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of developing Iran’s South Pars gas field in the Persian Gulf, said the offshore pipelines for all the remaining phases of the field have been installed and will go operational by end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

“The offshore pipelines of the second chain of South Pars’ phases 13, 14 and 22 to 24 will be operational this year to send gas to onshore refineries,” Shana quoted Mohammad Meshkinfam as saying.

Meshkinfam said that the last platform of phase 14 is loaded and will be transported to its designated offshore spot within a week, adding that the two remaining platforms of phase 13 will also be loaded and installed by the yearend.

Back in September, Meshkinfam had announced that all the remaining platforms of the South Pars field will be installed by the end of the current Iranian calendar year.

“By the end of this year, the five remaining South Pars platforms at Sadra industrial Yard will be installed [on their designated offshore spots] and recovery from all South Pars gas blocks (except for phase 11) will be realized,” he told the state TV.

"After the full development of the South Pars joint field [Iran shares with Qatar], we should consider maintaining production based on the prospect of supplying 75 percent of the country's gas consumption for 25 years,” the official said.

The development of the South Pars field started 22 years ago and 29 different phases were defined for the project along with a separate oil block.

The field, which Iran shares with Qatar, is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

Back in October, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh announced that phase 14 of the South Pars gas field will be fully operational in the present Iranian calendar year.

Speaking to the press after a meeting with the representatives of the parliament’s planning, budget and accounting committee, the minister emphasized that the oil ministry’s plans for the next Iranian calendar year are mostly focused on the development of joint oil and gas fields.

