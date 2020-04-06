Flare jacket of South Pars phase 11 to be installed soon

TEHRAN – The flare jacket of South Pars gas field’s Phase 11 is going to be installed in the Persian Gulf in near future, Shana reported, quoting the managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) which is in charge of developing the field.

“The Phase 11 jacket will be installed in the early months of the current [Iranian calendar] year (started March 20, 2020),” Mohammad Meshkinfam said.

According to Meshkinfam, the field’s daily gas production capacity has surpassed 700 million cubic meters.

He went on to say that the offshore operations of the field’s phases, except for phase 11, were completed last year.

South Pars is the world’s largest gas field, covering an area of 3,700 square kilometers of Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. It adjoins Qatar’s North Field, which measures 6,000 square kilometers.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate. The field is divided into 24 standard phases.

Once fully operational, the South Pars will produce a total of 10.6 million tons of ethane per year.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue the implementation of important oil projects including the development of joint oil and gas fields in the current Iranian year.

The country, being among the world 's top four countries that have the largest proven deposit of crude oil and natural gas, shares the broad offshore field with Qatar in the southern Iranian region of the Persian Gulf.

EF/MA