Leader condoles Rouhani over sister’s death

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has offered his condolences to President Hassan Rouhani on demise of his sister, Sedigheh Fereydoon.

“I offer my condolences on demise of your honorable sister and ask God for mercy and forgiveness of the deceased,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a message on Monday.

“Please convey my condolences to all the bereaved,” he added, IRNA reported.

Fereydoon passed away in Semnan on Sunday due to an illness.

