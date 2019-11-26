Farhad Aslani joins “Salman Farsi” project 

TEHRAN – Actor Farhad Aslani has joined “Salman Farsi”, a TV series by director Davud Mirbaqeri about the life story of the Iranian companion of the Prophet of Islam Muhammad (S).

Aslani has previously collaborated with Mirbaqeri in several series, including “Mokhtarnameh” and “Imam Ali (AS)”, the public relations team of the series announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Alireza Shojanuri will portray Salman’s middle-age and old-age.

Mirbaqeri has earlier said that he would begin filming “Salman Farsi” on location on Qesham Island in southern Iran in late autumn.

Salman Farsi was one of several individuals of Persian origin residing in Arabia, probably as a consequence of Sassanid involvement in Yemen. He was among the freedmen (mawali) of the Prophet Muhammad (S) and became the model of Persian converts and the symbol of the role that Persia and Persians would play in the future of Islam.

According to certain traditional narrations, Salman Farsi was the first who translated parts of the Holy Quran into Persian during the 7th century.

Mirbaqeri has estimated that the series would take about five years to complete.

Photo: Farhad Aslani in an undated photo.

