Iranian producers receive Abu-Rayhan Biruni Awards in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Three producers were honored for their lifetime achievements during the first edition of the Abu-Rayhan Biruni Awards at Tehran’s Tashrifat Hall on Tuesday.

Harun Yashayai, the producer of many acclaimed movies including “Tenants” and “Captain Khorshid”, received the Abu-Rayhan Biruni Award for an eternal producer, which has been established by the Film Producers Guild of Iran.

“The Film Producers Guild of Iran launched the awards to introduce and honor the successful producers of Iranian cinema,” Seyyed Zia Hashemi, the director of the awards ceremony, said at the beginning of the ceremony.

“Hopefully, the awards and such galas can help unite the producers,” he added.

The organizers have named the award after Abu-Rayhan Biruni, who was one of the greatest Iranian scholars of the medieval Islamic era and was well versed in physics, mathematics, astronomy and natural sciences, and also distinguished himself as a historian, chronologist and linguist.

The Abu-Rayhan Biruni Award for an effective producer went to Masud Jafari Jozani, the director and producer of popular films and TV series such as “Stone Lion”, “A Man, a Bear” and “Once Upon a Time, Cinema”.

Seyyed Jamal Sadatian, the producer of movies such as “In the Color of Purple”, “Fireworks Wednesday” and “Just 6.5”, received the Abu-Rayhan Biruni Award for a successful producer.

Nine more cineastes, including Peyman Moaadi, Zeinab Taqvai, Saeid Malekan, Niki Karimi and Habib Esmaeili, also received honorable mentions.

Photo: Filmmaker Masud Jafari Jozani accepts the Abu-Rayhan Biruni Award for an effective figure at Tehran’s Tashrifat Hall on November 26, 2019.

ABU/MMS/YAW

