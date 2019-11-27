Zarif meets Taliban delegates in Tehran

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has confirmed meeting with Taliban delegates, headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of Taliban’s Qatar-based political bureau, in Tehran on Tuesday.

“We meet with all Afghan groups in line with working on Peace in Afghanistan. The delegates came to Iran for this purpose,” Zarif told reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting.

According to IRNA, during the meeting, Zarif said that Iran is ready to help boost dialogue among the Afghan groups.

He also said that Iran is ready to expand cooperation with the Afghans based on mutual interests.

The meeting was held in line with Iran’s efforts to restore peace and stability to Afghanistan and its main objective was encouraging Afghan groups to find solution through dialogue.

The meeting also conveyed Iran’s support for any effort by various Afghan forces to find common ground for cooperation towards paving the way for the departure of all foreign forces from Afghanistan and addressing the country’s security issues following such a potential withdrawal, according to Press TV.

In a meeting with Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on November 1, Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said that Tehran supports Afghan-Afghan peace talks.

