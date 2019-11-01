Iran underscores supports for Afghan-Afghan peace talks 

TEHRAN – Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said on Friday that people in Afghanistan should decide their own fate, reaffirming Tehran’s support for Afghan-Afghan peace talks.

Iran underscores support for Afghan-Afghan peace talks In a meeting with Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Uzbekistan, Jahangiri said that his country will back peace talks under leadership and ownership of Afghanistan.

He further said, “Iran-Afghanistan’s collective cooperation document has been finalized and we hope to be inked soon.”

Jahangiri also congratulated the successful implementation of Afghanistan’s presidential election to Abdullah, adding, “Iran will continue the promotion of cooperation with the newly-elected government in Kabul.”

The vice president, during the meeting, termed the presidential election a giant step towards the institutionalization of democracy and stability in Afghanistan.

Abdullah, for his part, said, “Outcome of the country’s presidential election will be announced in a couple of days.”

The chief executive said Afghanistan’s new government will “continue fulfilling its obligations to Iran and will expand close relations with Tehran.”

Jahangiri visited Tashkent on Friday to attend a meeting of the member states of the SCO.

Jahangiri arrived at Islam Karimov international airport where he was welcomed by Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Aziz Abdolhakimov, the Iranian ambassador to Uzbekistan and some senior officials of the host country.

