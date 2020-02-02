Iran’s special envoy meets Ashraf Ghani

TEHRAN – Mohammed Ibrahim Taherian Fard, the special envoy of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul on Sunday.

The two sides highlighted the importance of fighting terrorism and extremism.

According to IRNA, Taherian Fard and President Ghani also said the expansion of economic cooperation is essential.

Taherian Fard also met with Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday discussing relations, regional developments, and Afghanistan’s peace talks.

The Iranian diplomat also met Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib and former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Saturday.

